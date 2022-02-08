WATCH: Tractor-trailer rolls over, nearly lands on car in Boston tunnel

BOSTON (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer rollover inside the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston snarled the morning commute Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to the crash around 5:30 a.m. found the tractor-trailer resting on its side and blocking several lanes of traffic.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation shared a video that showed the tractor-trailer nearly landing on another vehicle as it tipped over.

The driver, a 28-year-old Methuen man, was issued a civil citation for speeding. He was not injured.

As a result of the crash, the ramp was shut down with no access from the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound to I-93 and no access to I-93 from the Congress Street ramp in the Seaport.

The truck was flipped back upright around 7:30 a.m. and the scene was cleared at 9 a.m., officials said.