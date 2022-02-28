WESTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pieces of mail went off a bridge and into the Charles River in Weston, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

In a video from the State Police Association of Massachusetts, you can see the truck come flying full speed off the bridge.

The cab hit the water first with the trailer slipping up and over it before coming down in the river as well.

Officials say the driver only had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.