DEDHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Thermal imaging and a bird’s eye view helped Massachusetts State Police track down a pair of missing teenagers on Thursday.

Police said the two 14-year-old girls wandered off from a care facility in Dedham.

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing sent in a helicopter to assist local police and K-9 units in the search.

Around 7:30 p.m., the helicopter’s infrared camera picked up two heat signatures in the nearby woods. The flight crew – Troopers John Pina and Justin Grigg – sent the search teams that way and they located the girls, according to police.

The teens were brought to an area hospital for evaluation.

Watch footage of the search from the helicopter in the video above, courtesy of Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.