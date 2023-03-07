BOSTON (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door on a flight heading to Boston and then tried to stab an attendant with a metal spoon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

He was a passenger on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles, according to prosecutors.

Video recorded by a passenger on the flight showed Torres having a violent outburst at some point during the flight and then being tackled by passengers and flight attendants.