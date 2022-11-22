BOSTON (WPRI) — The NBA trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman earlier this month faced a judge in Boston Tuesday.

Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich over the weekend and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Erin Murphy said McClanaghan first met the victim on a dating app and the two agreed to share a few drinks at a bar inside a Boston hotel.

Video surveillance from inside the bar shows McClanaghan sprinkling something into the victim’s drink, which prosecutors said she later consumed.

McClanaghan and the victim were then seen getting into an elevator and exiting on the floor where her room was.

Murphy said the woman remembered “little of what happened next.”

The victim told detectives she remembers waking up alone in her hotel bed with no underwear on. Murphy said the victim was also bleeding and covered in bruises.

Murphy said investigators found the victim’s underwear while searching McClanaghan’s home.

McClanaghan reportedly sent a photo to the victim’s phone the morning after the two met that appeared to show “a man performing sexual acts on a woman on a bed similar to the victim’s hotel bed,” according to prosecutors.

“She could not recall the activities depicted in the photo,” Murphy said. “She wouldn’t consent to such activities and she did not consent to such activities.”

McClanaghan’s attorney argues that text messages between the two proved their relationship was consensual and that there’s no toxicology report that confirms the victim was drugged.

McClanaghan was ordered held without bail Monday in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice. He was then brought to Boston, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge set McClanaghan’s bail at $30,000. He was also ordered to surrender his passport, wear a GPS tracking bracelet, stay away from the victim and remain in Rhode Island with the exception of meeting with his attorney.

McClanaghan is a skills trainer who has worked with NBA stars such as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. He previously worked at his alma mater, Bishop Hendricken High School, as a physical education teacher and assistant basketball coach.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden praised the victim for coming forward and stressed the importance of everyone, particularly women, practicing caution in bars and restaurants.

“This strikes right to the very heart of how horrible and dark sexual assault cases of this nature can be,” Hayden said. “These cases are hard to prove, and can be very difficult, and we want everyone in our communities, particularly women, to be vigilant around times when they’re celebrating in bars and restaurants.”

McClanaghan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.