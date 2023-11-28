WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Wareham man accused of shooting and killing his father will remain behind bars for now, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Cruz said Robert Gomes III was arrested Monday afternoon, shortly after he allegedly shot Robert Gomes Jr. several times in the chest. Gomes Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gomes III called 911 to report the shooting, which Cruz said happened outside of a home on Main Street.

Investigators linked Gomes III to the crime after finding several shell casings and a black duffel bag containing a ghost gun with an obliterated serial number, according to Cruz.

Gomes III is facing numerous charges, including murder, armed assault to murder a person over the age of 60, assault and battery with a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning and was ordered held without bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Dec. 27.