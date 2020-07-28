Wanted fugitive from Massachusetts arrested in Maine

WILTON, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts man who is on the state’s Most Wanted list for charges of murder and armed robbery was taken into custody in Maine.

Police took Derell Guy into custody on Tuesday after searching for him for about a day.

Guy’s from Lynn, Massachusetts, and fled into the woods in Wilton after a Monday traffic stop.

Guy has been on the Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted list for almost three weeks. He’s wanted in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Bryan Omar Mendez, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Sun Journal reports Guy was arrested without incident. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Guy will be extradited to Massachusetts.