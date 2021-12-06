Volunteer at Mass. therapy farm dies after getting rammed by sheep

BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — A 73-year-old volunteer at a Massachusetts animal therapy farm died over the weekend after she was repeatedly rammed by a sheep.

Police said Kim Taylor, of Wellesley, was caring for livestock in a pen alone at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her.

The longtime volunteer at the farm suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest, police said. She was taken to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Farms officials said they are heartbroken and devastated by the death.