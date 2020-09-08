CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Virus testing lab suspended by state after false positives

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Doctor hand holding positive Coronavirus test. (Taechit Taechamanodom/Getty Images/Royalty Free)

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based coronavirus testing lab that counts dozens of nursing homes among its clients has been suspended by the state after it returned nearly 400 false positive tests.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Tuesday it opened an investigation in early August after it became aware of an unusually high positive rate of COVID-19 tests reported by Orig3n Laboratory.

Retests found at least 383 false positives.

The state issued the genetics lab a statement of deficiency last Friday, and the lab must now respond with a written plan of correction by Sept. 14.

The company blamed the problems on human error.

