COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — As the search continues for the mother of three who disappeared on New Year’s Day, Cohasset, Massachusetts, residents will be coming together as a community.

A vigil is scheduled for Thursday afternoon for Ana Walsh as the investigation into her disappearance continues to take grim turns.

For a week, investigators have searched for the 39-year-old mother of three and it seems like one tragic detail after another emerged.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, is currently being held on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation.

A bloody knife was found in the couple’s basement, Brian Walshe was seen buying hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after Ana Walshe was last seen, and possible evidence was found at a transfer station in Peabody.

CNN has also reported Brian Walshe searched about dismemberment and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”

The Department of Children and Families says the couple’s three children are currently in state custody.

Every new development has made it harder for the community to take in.

“It’s okay to have questions, it’s okay to be angry or upset or afraid, but to take that to come together helping each other and relying on each other and of course doing it with the help and the strength that comes from God that we can’t do this on our own,” said Father Will Sexton, St. Anthony’s Parish.

The vigil will be held on the Cohasset Town Common at 4:30 p.m.