Vigil to be held for 4 members of Mass. family killed in Orlando crash

WHITMAN, Mass. (WPRI) — A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night in the memory of the four family members who were killed in a crash in Orlando earlier this week.

The family was on a trip to Disney World Tuesday night when they were rear-ended by a truck.

The victims, Julie Smith, 41, and Scarlett Smith, 5, both of Whitman, and Josephine Fay, 71, of South Weymouth, were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were seated in the back row of the van, which took the brunt of the impact, according to police.

Julie Smith grew up in Weymouth and worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance where her coworkers say she was a cherished employee. Her daughter Scarlett Smith was also killed but her twin sister Skyler survived.

Their brother Jaxon Smith, 11, also died from his injuries at the hospital. There will be grief counselors at the Hanson Middle School for his classmates.

Fay, the children’s grandmother, and Julie’s mother, is being remembered as a hero of the Quincy College Community. She taught in the early childhood education department for nearly 20 years.

The Fay and Mith families said in a statement they “greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers as we process the events of this horrific tragedy. We are truly heartbroken.”

The gathering will take place at Whitman Middle School, 100 Corthell Ave., at 7 p.m. The Whitman Youth Soccer Association organized the event which will be held at the school’s soccer field.

“We are asking those planning on attending this event to be patient and to respect the privacy of the Smith family,” Chief Grenno said.