Vigil planned for Massachusetts Marine killed in Afghanistan

This May 29, 2021 photo released by the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade/U.S. Marines shows fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in the Thursday Aug. 26, bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marines via AP)

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Officials in the Massachusetts hometown of a U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan are working with her family on a public tribute.

The city of Lawrence says a 7 p.m. Tuesday vigil is planned at Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo.

The 25-year-old Johanny died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport in Kabul, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed.

Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston.