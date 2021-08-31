Vigil planned for Massachusetts Marine killed in Afghanistan

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Officials in the Massachusetts hometown of a U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan are working with her family on a public tribute.
The city of Lawrence says a 7 p.m. Tuesday vigil is planned at Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo.
The 25-year-old Johanny died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport in Kabul, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed.
Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston.