DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A vigil will be held Thursday night for a Duxbury family after a mother was charged with reportedly murdering two of her children.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling at least two of her three kids before attempting to take her own life by jumping out of a window, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Clancy’s two oldest children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, died as a result, according to Cruz.

Cruz said her 7-month-old son is alive and receiving treatment.

Clancy remains hospitalized but Cruz said she will be charged with two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon upon her release.

The 7 p.m. vigil is being organized by the Holy Family Church in Duxbury.

“During moments like this we can come together as a community to pray for one another, to grieve with each other and to support our brothers and sisters,” the church posted on Facebook. “Join us as we pray for the Clancy Family, their family and friends, the first responders and all those so deeply affected by the events of this week.”

First responders are also feeling the effects of the tragedy. The Duxbury Fire Department said in a statement that the first responders involved are being offered professional help.

“Tragedies like these are always difficult to comprehend and process,” Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon said. “We are all left struggling with many emotions.”