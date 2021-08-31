Vigil held for slain US Marine in her home city

This May 29, 2021 photo released by the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade/U.S. Marines shows fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in the Thursday Aug. 26, bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marines via AP)

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was honored Tuesday evening in her hometown.

Officials in Lawrence held a vigil with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s family at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The 25-year-old died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport in Kabul, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed. Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston.