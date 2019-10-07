Vigil held for Revere woman killed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The local community is mourning and asking questions after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Providence while celebrating her birthday.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night in memory of Berta Pereira-Roldan, of Revere, Mass.

Courtesy of Berta Pereira-Roldan’s family

Councilwoman Carmen Castillo addressed mourners, calling for action from Providence Police to increase patrols at night in the South Side neighborhood.

“Help us, we live in the south of Providence,” Castillo said. “I know we are a proud community, but that doesn’t mean we can’t deserve what other communities have already.”

Pereira-Roldan was shot and killed on Sept. 30.

She and a North Providence woman who was seriously injured in the shooting were walking to their cars on Detroit Avenue after leaving a club on Broad Street.

Police said the women – who didn’t know each other – were not the intended targets. No arrests have been made in the investigation.