Video: Protesters in Boston push for reopening of state

BOSTON (WWLP) — A large group of protesters gathered outside of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston Monday afternoon to push for the reopening of the state.

22News Reporter Jodi Reed was outside of the State House where she saw people close to one another carrying American flags and signs with phrases saying “reopen Massachusetts,” “back to work” and “dear governor stop breaking the law.”

Massachusetts non-essential businesses were originally scheduled to re-open Monday, but last week Governor Baker ordered they stay closed for two more weeks as cases and deaths continue to rise in the state. Non-essential businesses are scheduled to reopen May 18 as well as the social distancing order.

HAPPENING NOW: hundreds of people are gathered outside the statehouse in Boston demanding that Governor Baker re-open Massachusetts #wwlp pic.twitter.com/njxYifORKP — Jodi Reed WWLP (@Jreed1093) May 4, 2020

#BREAKING Protesters taking to the streets outside of the Massachusetts State House calling for the Governor to reopen the state, protesting the stay at home advisory. Some also appear to be protesting the mask mandate that takes effect on Wednesday #7News pic.twitter.com/hRHMopJlcB — Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) May 4, 2020

As of today, Massachusetts will begin a phased reopening of non-essential businesses starting May 18.



📹: @tweetabex pic.twitter.com/ehR9924Bmc — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) May 4, 2020

As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported there are 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.