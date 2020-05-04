12 RESPONDS //
Video: Protesters in Boston push for reopening of state

Massachusetts

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — A large group of protesters gathered outside of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston Monday afternoon to push for the reopening of the state.

22News Reporter Jodi Reed was outside of the State House where she saw people close to one another carrying American flags and signs with phrases saying “reopen Massachusetts,” “back to work” and “dear governor stop breaking the law.”

PHOTOS: Protest at Boston Statehouse

Massachusetts non-essential businesses were originally scheduled to re-open Monday, but last week Governor Baker ordered they stay closed for two more weeks as cases and deaths continue to rise in the state. Non-essential businesses are scheduled to reopen May 18 as well as the social distancing order.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Protest in Boston

As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported there are 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

