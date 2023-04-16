NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — A video shared by Massachusetts State Police shows a police helicopter helping to battle a wildfire in the Mount Pisgah Conservation Area in Northborough. 

The fire, which started on Friday, burned around 120 acres of land and was “100% contained” by Saturday afternoon, according to the Northborough Fire Department.

The Northborough Fire Department also said that one firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital.

The cause of the wildfire is still unknown and is currently under investigation. 

MSP Air 5, crewed by Trooper Steve Donaghey, pilot, and Trooper Jason McKinlay, assists firefighting operations with Bambi Bucket drops on a wildfire in the Mount Pisgah Conservation Area in Northborough on Friday (Massachusetts State Police)