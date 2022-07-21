FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Framingham police officer saved the life of a baby Tuesday in the lobby of the police station.

Security video from inside the station shows a couple rush in with their 2-month-old child.

Moments after they arrived, the baby stopped breathing, but officer Ryan Porter, who serves as a CPR Instructor for the department, immediately stepped in to help.

He was able to perform a series of back blows, which cleared the baby’s airway and allowed them to start breathing on their own again.

“We’re very proud of him. We’re very thankful that the circumstances aligned so that we were in a position to assist this family. It must have been a very, very scary situation for the parents of this baby, and we’re just thankful we were able to help,” Deputy Chief Victor Pereira said.

The baby was then taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say this is an important reminder that all parents, especially those with young children, should learn CPR and other life-saving skills.