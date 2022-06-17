EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Easton police are investigating after a car crashed into a New England for Trump store on Thursday.

A video shared by police shows the vehicle smashing through the front windows of the Washington Street store and hitting merchandise displays inside.

The driver, a 46-year-old Raynham man, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At least one person could been seen inside the store, but it does not appear they were hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.