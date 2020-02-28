Victims of gas explosions could receive lump-sum payments

SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Victims of gas explosions on the north shore of Massachusetts could soon have some financial compensation for their loss.

“My life was totally disrupted, I was exhausted, I was spent and the anger was like steam coming out of my ears,” testified one of the victims.

A final approval hearing for the $143 million settlement was held Thursday at Essex Superior Court in Salem, however, no decision was made.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera had to evacuate his home and was one of the few to object to the settlement.

“The vulture culture at the time, I’ve never seen it before,” he said.

On the stand, Rivera voiced his concerns about the settlement breakdown and how much money lawyers would be receiving.

“My biggest issue is that attorney fees represent an undue proportion of the fund,” Rivera said.

Lawyers say if the settlement is approved, lump sum checks will be distributed no later than June 30.

This settlement is separate from Wednesday’s announcement that Columbia Gas will pay a $53 million fine for violating federal safety standards.

In September 2018, an 18-year-old boy was killed, dozens of people were hurt and several homes were damaged or destroyed during a series of explosions. Officials have blamed over-pressurized gas lines.

Mary Mlodzianowski said Thursday she approves the terms of this settlement because it has the potential to finally provide some closure for those impacted.

Columbia Gas also agreed to sell its business in Massachusetts to Eversource for $1.1 billion.