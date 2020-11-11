CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Veterans Day event honors COVID victims at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home; Mass. records 37 deaths

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts city scarred by one of the nation’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in a nursing home marked Veterans Day with a solemn ceremony.

Speakers during Holyoke’s ceremony Wednesday recognized the nearly 80 veterans who died from the virus at the Holyoke Soldiers Home earlier this year.

“Today we pause to say thank you to those in our Commonwealth who have and continue to serve our nation with valor and distinction,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “Let us not forget that because of the brave men and women who wore the uniform, we can live the lives we do in a safe and free country.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continued its relentless surge in Massachusetts with 37 newly confirmed deaths and nearly 2,500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Full breakdown of today's COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

Another Massachusetts school district is abandoning plans to return to in-person instruction as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Fitchburg Public Schools announced Tuesday it will continue with remote learning until Jan. 4.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

