‘House of Horrors’ trial: Erika Murray acquitted on murder charge, found guilty of assault

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Blackstone woman accused of killing one of her babies and abusing two of her other children received a mixed verdict in her case Thursday morning.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker issued the verdict after hearing the jury-waived trial – finding Erika Murray guilty of two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of assault and battery, causing injury to a child.

The judge acquitted Murray of a second-degree murder charge and reckless endangerment charges.

Murray, 35, faced several charges including murder after the skeletal remains of three infants were found inside a closet in her trash-strewn and vermin-infested home on St. Paul Street, where she had been living with her four surviving children.

Murray was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of assault and battery on a charge causing bodily injury. However, she was only found guilty on the two counts of assault and battery on her two younger children – a 3-year-old daughter and a 5-month-old daughter.

According to the DA’s office, each of the four counts on which Murray was found guilty carry a max of 5 years to serve. She could face up to 20 years if the counts are served consecutively.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker explained that as a bench trial without a jury, she is not required to list the specific findings in facts, as does a jury, but she did anyway to explain her reasoning. The judge reminded both the Commonwealth and Murray’s defense that she was only considering the way the laws were written and the evidence presented in the courtroom, which included 24 witnesses, 110 exhibits, and reasonable inferences drawn from all of it.

In looking at the statute for the two charges of reckless endangerment on Murray’s two older children, Judge Kenton-Walker said the Commonwealth had to prove the subjective state of mind of the defendant. The judge found that the Commonwealth could not prove Murray was of conscious mind in knowing that her children would be at risk of injury in living in the house of squalor. The judge concluded that Murray suffered a combination of preexisting and superimposed cognitive deficits that severely compromised her decision making.

However, on the two charges of assault and battery, Judge Kenton-Walker explained that the statute does not require the Commonwealth to prove a subjective state of mind, rather a state of mind that a “normal” person would have. In other words, they must look at if the children were in danger based on a normal person’s actions. Without her mental state being considered, Murray was found guilty on those two charges.

Murray’s defense attorney, Keith Halpern, explained that further when speaking to the media outside court. “The difference between the court’s decision on the younger kids versus the older kids isn’t about a difference in the facts, it’s about a difference in the law. It’s about a difference in what it is the Commonwealth has to prove. Two of the counts, the counts concerning the older kids require them to prove her subjective state of the mind, but the counts concerning McKenzie and Madison, don’t.”

Murray’s defense speaks. Posted by WPRI 12 on Thursday, June 20, 2019

The jury-waived trial of Erika Murray wrapped up last week.

Judge said even as a parent, she can’t take into consideration her emotions on this tragic case. Murray NOT GUILTY of second degree murder. @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019

Judge: Murray failed to perform duty as a parent to call for help or administer life-saving measure, but doctor showed baby can die for no reason even with life-saving measures. Murray shouldn’t be to blame for not reviving baby. Cannot be legal cause of death. — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019

Judge: to prove guilty Murray of murder, state has to prove she caused death and intended to cause the act if reasonable person. — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019

Judge: On murder charge, judge says commonwealth has not proved how long Baby #1 survived. Murray’s statement to police lacked sufficient detail on the discovery of this dead baby. Couldn’t determine which dead baby was Baby #1 or the order of death of 3 babies. @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019

Judge found commonwealth proved without reasonable doubt that Murray wantonly or recklessly caused bodily harm on two younger girls. GUILTY on two counts of assault and battery on a child. @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019

Judge: Commonwealth has not proved Murray was aware of severe bodily injury to two older children in conditions of that house. NOT GUILTY of reckless endangerment of two older children. @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019

Judge: Murray was so profoundly unaware of her circumstances, she appeared nonchalant and flat in her affect, as apparent in her police interviews. She’s submissive and suggestible. — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019

Judge said she finds Murray suffered a combo of longstanding preexisting deficits and superimposed cognitive deficits that blinded her from decision making. Was not aware of her decision making. Convinced Murray suffers from combined dependent and avoidant personality disorder. — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019

Murray found guilty on both counts of animal cruelty. @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 20, 2019