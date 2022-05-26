MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A 35-year-old employee of utility National Grid died at the hospital after he was electrocuted at a work site in Massachusetts early Thursday, officials said.

The worker was alone in an electrical box in Medford when he was electrocuted at about 12:30 a.m., according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

A police officer working a detail at the site reported the injury. Medford fire and EMS performed life-saving measures before the man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death is not considered suspicious. No name was released.

“With great sadness we can confirm that early this morning a National Grid electric employee died after sustaining injuries on the job while working in Medford, Massachusetts,” National Grid said in a statement. “Our immediate priority is ensuring we are doing everything we can to support this employee’s family and colleagues.”

Three Medford police officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and later released.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The last time a worker was electrocuted in Massachusetts was on Sept. 8, when a landscaper made contact with live wires while trimming trees in Northborough, according to the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health, a worker advocacy group.