USCG rescues 5 mariners from burning vessel

BOSTON — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) rescued five mariners from their burning boat on Friday.
Around 5 p.m., crews at USCG First District received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) alert from the 100-foot Nobska, which was 85 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.
Members of the USCG Air Station Cape Cod were sent out and when they reached the vessel, they found the bow and wheelhouse engulfed in flames.
The air crew directed the five people, who were on the sterns side at the time, into the water.
Crews were able to safely get the members of the Nobska out of the water and bring them back to shore.
None of the crew members were injured.