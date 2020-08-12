US Sen Markey, US Rep Kennedy spar in heated debate

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, left, D-Mass., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., candidates for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate, participate in a debate Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Boston. (Pool Photo via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and his Democratic primary challenger, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, jabbed at each other in a heated televised debate Tuesday.

The contest was one of the sharpest of the campaign as both candidates wrestled for the upper hand.

One point of focus was the case of Danroy “DJ” Henry, a young Black man from Massachusetts killed by police 10 years ago.

Henry’s father has criticized Markey, saying he failed to help the family seek justice.

Markey said he joined other members of the congressional delegation to ask the Justice Department to investigate the killing.

