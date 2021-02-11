US attorney for Massachusetts to step down at end of month

FILE – In this March 12, 2019 file photo, U.S. Attorney for District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling speaks during a news conference in Boston. Lelling, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, said Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, that he will step down at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File )

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, the top federal law enforcement official in the state, has announced that he will step down at the end of the month.

Andrew Lelling, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, said in a statement Wednesday he tendered his resignation to President Joe Biden earlier this week.

It’s not unusual for U.S. attorneys to leave their positions when a new president takes office.

And a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press on Monday that all Trump appointees would be asked to resign.

Lelling started his Justice Department career in 2001 and has been in Boston since 2005.