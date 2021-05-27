URI grad, Cranston native found dead in Framingham apartment

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside of her Framingham apartment earlier this week, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Jasmyn Beatty, 28, was discovered Tuesday morning with “a significant slash wound” to the back of her neck, Ryan said.

Officers responded to Beatty’s apartment after receiving a 911 call from a man who knew her, according to Ryan. She did not identify the man.

Ryan said Beatty, who graduated from the University of Rhode Island (URI) and grew up in the Ocean State, lived in the Halstead Apartments off Route 9.

In a statement to 12 News, a spokesperson for URI said Beatty, who’s originally from Cranston, graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“The university is saddened by the news of the sudden and violent passing of one of our alumni,” the spokesperson said. “We extend our deepest condolences to Jasmyn’s family and friends.”

Beatty lived alone with her dog, according to Ryan, and had been working from home.

Ryan said since the investigation is still in its early stages, they’re unsure whether Beatty was targeted or if this was a random attack.

“We understand that the community is on edge. The sense of safety has been shaken by Jasmyn’s death and by uncertainty as to what brought her to that moment,” Ryan said. “We are encouraging members of the public, especially those living in that area, to remain vigilant.”

She’s urging anyone who believes they saw anything “usual or suspicious” to contact the Framingham Police Department by calling (508) 532-5911 or (508) 872-1212.

“If you have a piece of information, no matter how small, it may be helpful to us,” Ryan said.