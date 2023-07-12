Francisco Severo Torres has been accused of trying to open an airplane door and stab a flight attendant. (Massachusetts State Police/Lisa Olsen)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts man accused of tampering with an emergency door on a cross-country flight before attempting to stab an attendant earlier this year has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Francisco Severo Torres, 32, of Leominster, was arrested back in March at Boston Logan International Airport after he reportedly disarmed an emergency door on the plane and attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.

In a video taken by another passenger on the plane, Torres could be heard rambling incoherently and threatening to kill every man on the plane.

“Where are they diverting us?” Torres shouted. “Wherever it is, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

Prosecutors also said Torres has made numerous “fantastical and nonsensical statements” while in custody, including that, “He does not believe he would die if he was stabbed in the heart or shot in the chest … he believes that he would come back to life.”

The state requested Torres be evaluated for competency to stand trial, since there is reason to believe he suffers from a mental illness.

The evaluation concluded that Torres “…does not understand the nature and consequences of the proceeding against him and is unable to assist in his defense,” according to court records.

Torres has been deemed unfit to stand trial “at this time,” and will remain in federal prison while undergoing additional treatment.

He has been charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces life in prison.