UMass beats St. Cloud State 5-0, wins first NCAA title

The Massachusetts hockey team poses with the trophy after defeating St. Cloud State 5-0 in the NCAA men’s Frozen Four hockey championship game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Filip Lindberg had 25 saves, Aaron Bohlinger scored his first career goal, and Massachusetts beat St. Cloud State 5-0 to win the program’s first NCAA title.

After St. Cloud State turnover, Bohlinger led a breakaway and dropped the puck to Ryan Sullivan whose one-touch pass set up Bohlinger’s one-timer top open the scoring about 7 minutes into the game.

Reed Lebster’s wrap-around goal with about a minute left in the first gave the Minutemen a 2-0. UMass (20-5-4), which extended its unbeaten streak to a program-record 14 games, made its third NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Minutemen lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth — which UMass beat in Thursday’s semifinals — in the 2019 title game.

The 2020 Frozen Four was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

