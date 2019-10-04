U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends replacing 2 Cape Cod area bridges

BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) – Two popular, aging bridges in the Cape Cod area have been recommended to be replaced because they are structurally obsolete, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-New England District announced Thursday.

“Our recommendation, documented in the draft Major Rehab Evaluation Report, is to replace the Bourne and Sagamore highway bridges,” said District Engineer Col. William Conde, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, in a statement.

The bridges have needed significant maintenance work every year and have led to major traffic delays, according to officials.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reviewed several options on traffic improvements, including pedestrian, bicycle and transit access.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-New England District is conducting a study on the bridges to determine whether major rehabilitation or replacement of either or both the Sagamore and Bourne bridges will provide the most reliable future resolution.

The report on the bridges includes a recommended plan of transportation improvements, (short-term, medium-term and long-term), cost estimates and a comprehensive implementation plan for the recommended improvements, according to officials.

“The bridge study will result in a Major Rehabilitation Evaluation Report that will evaluate the risk and reliability of the structures as well as the economic impacts/benefits of a number of alternatives including continuation of routine maintenance, major rehabilitation, and bridge replacement,” said Project Manager Craig Martin, of the Corps’ New England District, Programs and Project Management Division in Concord, Mass.

The bridges replaced drawbridges that were previously in place for 25 years between 1914-1945.

They were constructed as part of New Deal’s Works Progress Administration under a program called the National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933. The Bourne Bridge opened to traffic in 1935.

Public comment on potential plans will be collected this month on Cape Cod, in Boston and on the South Shore. The Corps will also accept public comments in the draft bridge study through Nov. 1, 2019.