Two New Englanders arrested by FBI, charged in Capitol riot

BOSTON (WWLP/WPRI) — A Berkshire County man was one of two New Englanders arrested by federal authorities Thursday on an arrest warrant in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month.

Agents assigned to the FBI Boston Division’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Brian McCreary, 33, of North Adams, on a warrant issued by the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia.

The FBI said McCreary was taken into custody without incident and is facing several charges, including two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and three counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A photo captured of McCreary shows him standing next to the “QAnon Shaman” while recording the incidents that took place inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Courtesy: FBI

The FBI also arrested Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, Maine. The FBI said Fitzsimons was seen on police body camera footage pushing against, grabbing and charging at officers who were holding a police line in front of an entrance to the Capitol.

Courtesy: FBI

Courtesy: FBI

He’s charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assault on a federal officer and certain acts during a civil disorder.

So far, the FBI Boston Division has arrested a total of five individuals in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.