BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester.

Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area.

When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The third victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

None of the victims have been identified at this time. Boston police are still investigating the shooting.