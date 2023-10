LEXINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say two people have died following a wrong-way crash on the highway.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, they were called to I-95 in Lexington following a report of a wrong-way crash.

Investigators say a Toyota Prius that was was traveling South in the Northbound lane, when it struck a Toyota RAV-4 head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

There names are not being released at this time.