Two Braintree police officers shot; suspect apprehended

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Braintree police officers were injured after being shot Friday, the mayor’s office confirmed.

A large police presence could reportedly be seen on McCusker Drive by an apartment complex.

The two Braintree police officers were shot in the arm, according to the mayor’s office.

Sources say the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

A K9 officer, as well as the suspect, were also shot, according to officials. The mayor’s office said a K9 has died.

The mayor’s office confirmed a suspect has been apprehended.

