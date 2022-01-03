Two 15-year-old boys arrested following armed carjacking

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested and police are looking for a third suspect in connection with an armed carjacking in Dedham.

Police say they got a 911 call about the carjacking in a parking lot on U.S. Route 1 just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police located the vehicle, which crashed into the curbing and came to a stop.

Police say three occupants fled, but two 15-year-old Boston teens were caught and will face “multiple charges,” according to police.

The third suspect has not yet been apprehended.

A BB gun was recovered near the crash scene.

