Tunnels to Towers Foundation fundraiser in place for family of fallen firefighter

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A fundraising effort is underway to pay off the mortgage for the family of a fallen firefighter. Lieutenant Jason Menard gave his life trying to save others from a house fire on Wednesday.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation is stepping in to help his widow and three children live in their home mortgage free.

“Any moment it could be any of us, so we feel like it’s a brother, it’s a sister. We just have to be there,” says Worcester Fire Department Chief Michael Lavoie.

This is the same organization that paid off the mortgage for fallen police Sergeant Michael Chesna’s family, of Weymouth.

Click here to donate to Jason Menard’s family. Menard’s calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester.

Menard will be laid to rest on Monday.