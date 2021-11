BOSTON (AP) — A woman with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag was stopped at a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston on the day before Thanksgiving.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson in a tweet said the gun had five rounds when it was found in the bag on Wednesday.

State police were called and cited the woman on a state charge. Her name was not made public.

TSA officers have found 16 firearms at security checkpoints in Boston so far this year.