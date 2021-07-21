Truck driver cited for causing extensive damage to overpass on I-93

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — State police have cited the driver of the tractor-trailer that struck and severely damaged a Boston-area overpass on Interstate 93 on Monday.

The Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday that the driver was cited for having an over height vehicle and for violating a permit issued by the state Department of Transportation. The total civil penalty was $210.

Transportation officials say the driver was not permitted for the height of the shipment, did not use the required flag cars, and was traveling an unapproved route when his truck struck the Roosevelt Circle overpass in Medford.

Officials say the repairs will take several months.