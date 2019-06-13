Trial for Blackstone mom accused of killing baby to conclude

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The trial of Erika Murray, the Blackstone mother accused of killing one of her babies and putting others in danger, is coming to an end.

Several experts who testified on Murray’s behalf Wednesday pointed to a controlling and abusive relationship by her children’s father, Ray Rivera.

Dr. Lisa Rocchio said Murray’s depression worsened after psychological abuse started.

Experts say Murray suffered from “severe domestic squalor’ which is a condition where Murray didn’t understand how squalid the conditions inside her home were.

“She gradually became desensitized to her surroundings and she genuinely expressed incomprehension at other people’s shock at the house’s condition,” Dr. Judith Edersheim testified.

Murray was charged with the deaths of two of her children after the remains of three children were found inside her home in 2014, although one charge was dropped in the case after the judge determined there was no evidence the second child was alive.

Testimony is scheduled to continue in Worcester court Friday with one rebuttal witness from Massachusetts.