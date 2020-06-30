Breaking News
Travelers from New England, NY, NJ no longer need to quarantine when visiting Mass.

Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced new travel guidelines on Tuesday, saying anyone visiting or returning home to Massachusetts should self-quarantine for 14 days beginning on Wednesday, July 1.

However, travelers arriving from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, and New Jersey are exempt from the directive, along with those designated by the federal government as essential infrastructure workers.

Baker said he included the exemptions because surrounding states are seeing a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, similar to Massachusetts.

“We are home to many destinations that people usually travel to visit from all over the world, and there is no doubt this season will be different,” Baker said. “It is our hope that many folks will still be able to visit their favorite places in our great state.”

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are instructed not to travel to Massachusetts, and visitors are reminded that the use of face coverings in public places is required.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo imposed new travel restrictions on Tuesday as the state entered Phase 3 of her reopening plan. Anyone traveling to Rhode Island from a state that has a daily positivity rate of 5% or greater must self-quarantine for 14 days.

