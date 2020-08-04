Travelers face restrictions; 3 nursing homes gets warnings

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Thousands of travelers to Massachusetts have begun filling out forms required to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the state began requiring visitors to comply with a new order mandating they quarantine for 14 days or face a $500-per-day fine.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that Rhode Islanders who wish to travel to Connecticut, New York or New Jersey must now quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

When asked about that, Baker said, “the Rhode Island conversation about their test scores relative to our travel order is under active discussion, and we’ll have something to say about that, I think, shortly.”

In addition, the Massachusetts’ state Medicaid program has issued termination notices to three private nursing homes for allegedly failing to meet care expectations during the pandemic.

Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester, Town and Country Health Care Center in Lowell, and Wareham Healthcare received notices Monday. The notices are the first step in being eliminated from MassHealth, which could close the facilities.