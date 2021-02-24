Tractor-trailers filled with food heading to Texas from Massachusetts

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are once again showing they are also champions of charity by helping those who are struggling in Texas.

The Patriots first partnered with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation about a year ago to help feed families across New England. They’ve since supplied more than 500,000 boxes of food.

Now, the team is extending that outreach to help people impacted by last week’s brutal winter weather in the Lone Star State. Two tractor-trailers full of shelf-stable food products collected specifically for this mission were sent to Texas, according to Rep. Steven Xiarhos.

“There’s a man named Ernesto, he lives in Texas, and when my son Nick was killed in Afghanistan, this Marine from Texas came all the way to Massachusetts and visited us,” Xiarhos recalled. “He sent me a little text on Friday, kind of saying, ‘hey X, I see what you’re doing, we could use some food in Texas.'”

Xiarhos said he then reached out to the Katsiroubas Brothers, who helped him secure 150,000 pounds of food.

“And here we are, a few days later. Just got a text from Ernesto: ’10-4 brother, much love from Texas to the Commonwealth to you, Food for Vets, and the Patriots organization,'” Xiarhos said.

“They’ll be on their way to Texas and we’ll get some people some food which is important,” he continued.

The trucks are scheduled to arrive in Freeport, Texas, on Friday morning.