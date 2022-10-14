BOSTON (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over on a busy Boston parkway early Friday morning.

The truck rolled over on Storrow Drive around 2 a.m. near the Boston University Bridge.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver, identified as a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was not injured.

Police said the truck was carrying boxed Brussels sprouts, which spilled out onto the roadway

Oil also spilled from the truck and had to be cleaned up by Department of Environmental Protection personnel, according to police.

Storrow Drive was closed for several hours as crews cleared the spilled vegetables, oil and debris.

The roadway reopened around 11:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.