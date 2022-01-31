Tractor-trailer driver dies after I-495 crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Missouri man died Monday morning from injuries suffered in a crash on I-495.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer about 150 feet into the woods off the highway in Mansfield.

Troopers pulled the driver, Peter Fennell, 55, from the vehicle and performed CPR until EMS arrived, but they were unable to save him, according to police.

The preliminary investigation showed Fennell was heading northbound when his tractor-trailer crossed the median and all three southbound lanes before crashing.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police said they’re now investigating what caused Fennell to lose control of the vehicle.