PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A toy drive at a Plainville, Massachusetts, casino has left some people with questions.

The event, which took place last weekend at the Plainridge Park Casino, was a Toys for Tots Toy Drive in coordination with the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health (MCGH).

According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.

Advocates are now concerned that someone with a gambling problem and is trying to find help may have seen these flyers and relapsed.

MCGH is a non-profit organization contracted by the state to help people with a gambling problem.

Harry Levant is getting his PHD in gambling addiction research and is in his ninth year of recovery. He told WBZ in Boston he was shocked.

“How many of the people who are struggling with gambling problems, who the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health is supposed to be protecting, might go and take advantage of this promotion, and end up losing so much more that sadly they even need that toy back for Christmas,” he said.

As of now, there is no explanation from the communications director of the council why something like this would have happened.