NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in North Brookfield, Massachusetts on Sunday.

The organization said that an EF-0 tornado happened sometime late Sunday morning. The weather service said there were no injuries or any damage to homes in the area as a result of the tornado.

The tornado is estimated to have touched down a little east of the North Brookfield wastewater center and traveled about 2 miles northeast, although it was not on the ground continuously, according to the weather service.

The tornado ended a little east of the intersection of Ryan Rd. and Hillsville Rd. and the damage was mostly limited to trees.