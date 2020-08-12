Topping-off ceremony at Polar Park planned for Thursday

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The PawSox will be one step closer to becoming the WooSox on Thursday as the final structural beam is installed at the team’s future home.

To celebrate the occasion, the team and the city of Worcester plan to hold a “topping-off ceremony” at Polar Park at 10:30 a.m., which will feature a short speaking program before the beam is raised.

“The steel of Polar Park is more than a building material,” WooSox Chairman Larry Lucchino said in a news release. “It’s a symbol of Worcester’s personality — its strength to persevere and make this city an even better place in which to live.”

The milestone comes nearly five months after the first steel was put in place in mid-March, and two years after it was announced the team would be relocating to Worcester.

Construction was halted for seven weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city says the project remains on schedule. The ballpark is set to open in 2021 and accommodate up to 10,000 fans for games.

“This important milestone is a testament to the perseverance of all those involved in making Polar Park a reality in Worcester,” City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. said. “We faced roadblocks no one could have anticipated when this project was first envisioned, but the optimism and sense of pride we all felt when it was first announced remains as strong as ever. It has taken on an even bigger role now in symbolizing the resilient nature of Worcester and the forward progress that continues here amid even the most trying circumstances.”

While Thursday’s festivities are not open to the public, the ceremony will be broadcast on Worcester Government Channel 192 and live-streamed on the City of Worcester’s Facebook page.