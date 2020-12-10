CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Top court upholds Baker’s sweeping virus emergency orders

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court says Gov. Charlie Baker did not overstep his authority with sweeping orders to close businesses and limit gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday rejected a challenge brought on behalf of a group including salon owners, pastors and the headmaster of a private school.

They accused the Republican of exercising “legislative police power” by declaring a state of emergency.

Baker had announced this week that Massachusetts would tighten some restrictions.

He was facing pressure from health experts and municipal leaders to do more to control stress on the health care system.

Providence

