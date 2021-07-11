Toddler dies after being hit by delivery vehicle near Boston

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a delivery vehicle near Boston.

According to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, the 2-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when he was struck by the sport utility delivery vehicle at about noon Saturday.

The boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. In a tweet relaying the details of the incident, Kyes called the death “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Sadly the young 22 month child has succumbed to his injuries at the MGH and the accident is now deemed a fatal. Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking. CISM Team activated. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) July 10, 2021

The driver remained on scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased boy and referred questions about the case to the Suffolk County District Attorney, whose office did not immediately respond to messages.