Tiverton mother seeks help finding her son, who’s been missing for 8 weeks

Paul George Leite Jr. was last seen at Santander bank on Route 109 in Westwood, Mass. (Courtesy Westwood Police Department)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Tiverton mother is making a public plea for help from anyone who might have information about her son, Paul George Leite Jr., who she said has been missing for nearly eight weeks.

Genny Mello has been looking for her son, also known as “P.J.,” since he went missing on Sept. 19. Leite, who most recently lived in Worcester, spent several years living in Fall River.

He was last seen on surveillance video at Santander Bank and then the Mobil Gas Station across the street on Route 109 in Westwood, Mass., according to police. Shortly thereafter, his phone shut off and there haven’t been any transactions recorded with his bank, according to Mello.

“I am beside myself. I’m devastated, scared, heartbroken, angry,” Mello said. “I just need help.”

Leite was last seen on camera in Westwood, Mass. (story continues below)

Mello said her son has struggled with drug addiction in the past, but had been sober and putting his life back together to help support his 4-year-old daughter. And even during the worst of his addiction, she said, he always kept in touch and would put her name down when entering rehabilitation facilities.

“This is different,” she said.

Lt. Joseph Vinci of the Westwood Police Department confirmed they have looked into his whereabouts, but “have exhausted all leads.” Vinci has been helping Mello navigate the process of filing a missing person report, which she said has been frustrating.

Worcester police confirmed a missing person report had been filed with the department and a spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to reach out to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

Anonymous texts can also be sent to 274637 TIPWPD + your message, or on the department’s website at Worcester.ma.gov/police, according to police.

(Courtesy Westwood Police)

In addition to Fall River, Mello said her son has personal connections in Florida, where she’s traveled to continue looking for him. She’s hopeful someone with information about him will see the news that he’s missing.

“I’ve called hospitals, rehabs, bus stations, police departments, friends, put fliers all over Worcester, Millbury, Fall River – and nothing,” Mello said. “I’m beyond devastated and feel extremely helpless. As a mother, this is my worst nightmare.”

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12.